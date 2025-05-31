hamburger icon
Okinawa Lite On Road Price in Indore

Okinawa Lite Front Left View
Okinawa Lite Front Right View
Okinawa Lite Right View
Okinawa Lite Foot Space View
Okinawa Lite Front Break View
Okinawa Lite Front Indicator View
63,990*
*On-Road Price
Indore
Lite Price in Indore

Okinawa Lite on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 72,550.

Okinawa Lite Variant Wise Price List in Indore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Lite STD

₹ 72,547*On-Road Price
1.25 KWh
25 Kmph
60 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,093
Insurance
3,454
On-Road Price in Indore
72,547
EMI@1,559/mo
Okinawa Lite FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Lite STD in Indore is Rs. 72,547, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Lite in Indore is Rs. 1,471.
The insurance charges for Okinawa Lite STD in Indore are Rs. 3,454, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

