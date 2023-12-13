Saved Articles

Okinawa Lite On Road Price in Azamgarh

63,990*
Azamgarh
Lite Price in Azamgarh

Okinawa Lite on road price in Azamgarh starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa Lite STD₹ 63,990
...Read More

Okinawa Lite Variant Wise Price List in Azamgarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 63,990*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,990
On-Road Price in Azamgarh
63,990
EMI@1,375/mo
Okinawa Lite Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Price in Azamgarh
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Azamgarh
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Azamgarh
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Price in Azamgarh
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa News

Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
The government is seeking a refund of subsidies from Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto.
Hero, Okinawa, Ampere among EV makers to face loss of 9,000 crore after govt stopped subsidies
10 Aug 2023
Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
