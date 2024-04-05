KTM 250 Duke on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 Duke on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 Duke dealers and showrooms in Satara for best offers.
KTM 250 Duke on road price breakup in Satara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 250 Duke is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 400 which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Satara, KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Satara and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Satara.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Duke STD ₹ 2.71 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price