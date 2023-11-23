KTM 250 Duke on road price in Phagwara starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Duke on road price in Phagwara starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Duke dealers and showrooms in Phagwara for best offers. KTM 250 Duke on road price breakup in Phagwara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 250 Duke is mainly compared to KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Phagwara, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Phagwara and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Phagwara. Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Duke STD ₹ 2.71 Lakhs