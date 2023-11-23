Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
KTM 250 Duke on road price in Palanpur starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 Duke on road price in Palanpur starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 Duke dealers and showrooms in Palanpur for best offers.
KTM 250 Duke on road price breakup in Palanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 250 Duke is mainly compared to KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Palanpur, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Palanpur and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Palanpur.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Duke STD ₹ 2.71 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price