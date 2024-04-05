HT Auto
KTM 250 Duke On Road Price in Nagaon

KTM 250 Duke Front Left View
KTM 250 Duke Front Right View
KTM 250 Duke Left Side View
KTM 250 Duke Rear Left View
KTM 250 Duke Headlight
KTM 250 Duke Seat
2.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nagaon
250 Duke Price in Nagaon

KTM 250 Duke on road price in Nagaon starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 250 Duke STD₹ 2.71 Lakhs
KTM 250 Duke Variant Wise Price List in Nagaon

STD
₹2.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249.07 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,000
RTO
19,120
Insurance
12,709
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nagaon)
2,70,829
EMI@5,821/mo
KTM 250 Duke News

The new colour of the 250 Duke is very similar to the Atlantic Blue Colour scheme of the 390 Duke.
KTM 250 Duke gets new colour option. Check it out
5 Apr 2024
Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
23 Nov 2023
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
18 Nov 2023
KTM 250 Duke takes design inspiration from its elder siblings.
2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?
7 Nov 2023
 KTM 250 Duke News

KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
