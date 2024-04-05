KTM 250 Duke on road price in Mapusa starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 Duke on road price in Mapusa starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 250 Duke dealers and showrooms in Mapusa for best offers.
KTM 250 Duke on road price breakup in Mapusa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 250 Duke is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 400 which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Mapusa, KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Mapusa and Bajaj Pulsar NS400 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Mapusa.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Duke STD ₹ 2.71 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price