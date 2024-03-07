Komaki XGT X5 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Komaki XGT X5 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Komaki XGT X5 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Komaki XGT X5 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Komaki XGT X5 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Kolkata and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT X5 STD ₹ 1.05 Lakhs