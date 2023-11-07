Saved Articles

Kinetic Green Zoom Specifications

Kinetic Green Zoom starting price is Rs. 75,100 in India. Kinetic Green Zoom is available in 2 variant and
75,100 - 82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kinetic Green Zoom Specs

Kinetic Green Zoom comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Zoom starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kinetic Green Zoom sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Kinetic Green Zoom Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Big B
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 10 Rear :-100/90 10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
ALLOY
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
100 km
Max Speed
40 kmph
Max Torque
1.68 kWh
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Coil spring three steps adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
CHAGRER- 10AMP, DETACHABLE BATTERY
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED`
Battery Type
Li-ion

Kinetic Green Zoom Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Specs
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Specs
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Specs
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Specs

Kinetic Green News

Lords Zoom is an affordable and frill-free electric scooter meant for regular city commuting.
Lords Zoom electric scooter first ride review: Worth buying this affordable city commuter?
7 Nov 2023
TVS iQube makes your daily rides more exciting.
Electric scooters: A convenient, efficient & fashionable way to zoom around town
21 Mar 2023
Nitin Gadkari's first vehicle was the Kinetic Luna gifted to him by his mother
Kinetic E-Luna launch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals his first vehicle
8 Feb 2024
Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name in a brand-new electric avatar and will be offered in multiple variants with a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.
Kinetic Green plans to sell one lakh E-Luna electric moped by 2025
8 Feb 2024
The Kinetic Green E-Luna is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,990 (introductory, ex-showroom) and will be available with multiple battery pack options
Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped launched in India, priced from 69,990
7 Feb 2024
Kinetic Green Zoom Variants & Price List

Kinetic Green Zoom price starts at ₹ 75,100 and goes up to ₹ 82,500 (Ex-showroom). Kinetic Green Zoom comes in 2 variants. Kinetic Green Zoom's top variant is Big B.

STD
75,100*
40 Km
70 Km
Big B
82,500*
40 Kmph
100 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

