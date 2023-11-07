Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kinetic Green Zoom comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Zoom starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kinetic Green Zoom sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Kinetic Green Zoom price starts at ₹ 75,100 and goes up to ₹ 82,500 (Ex-showroom). Kinetic Green Zoom comes in 2 variants. Kinetic Green Zoom's top variant is Big B.
₹75,100*
40 Km
70 Km
₹82,500*
40 Kmph
100 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price