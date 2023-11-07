Kinetic Green Zoom on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 78,780. The on road price for Kinetic Green Zoom top variant goes up to Rs. 86,300 in Mumbai. The lowest price model is Kinetic Green Zoom on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 78,780. The on road price for Kinetic Green Zoom top variant goes up to Rs. 86,300 in Mumbai. The lowest price model is Kinetic Green Zoom STD and the most priced model is Kinetic Green Zoom Big B. Visit your nearest Kinetic Green Zoom dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Kinetic Green Zoom on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kinetic Green Zoom is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Mumbai, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Mumbai and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Kinetic Green Zoom STD ₹ 78,780 Kinetic Green Zoom Big B ₹ 86,300