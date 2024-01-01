Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 12.45 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 12.45 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R dealers and showrooms in Kolhapur for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on road price breakup in Kolhapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE which starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs in Kolhapur, Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in Kolhapur and Harley-Davidson Bronx starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R STD ₹ 12.45 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price