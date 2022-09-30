HT Auto
Jawa 42 Bobber On Road Price in Baharagora

2.12 - 2.15 Lakhs
42 Bobber on Road Price in Baharagora

Jawa 42 Bobber on road price in Baharagora starts from Rs. 2.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Jawa 42 Bobber top variant goes up to Rs. 2.45 Lakhs in Baharagora.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White₹ 2.43 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Variant Wise Price List

Mystic Copper
₹2.42 Lakhs On-Road Price
334 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,12,500
RTO
17,000
Insurance
12,263
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,41,763
Moonstone White
₹2.43 Lakhs On-Road Price
334 cc
Jasper Red
₹2.45 Lakhs On-Road Price
334 cc
