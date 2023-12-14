Svartpilen 250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Svartpilen 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Svartpilen 250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Svartpilen 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 9.5 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 9.5 L Max Power: 30 PS @ 9000 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine ...Read MoreRead Less