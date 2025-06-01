In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|25.8 PS PS