Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.61 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Delhi, KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Delhi and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 STD ₹ 2.61 Lakhs
