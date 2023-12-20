In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
