In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS