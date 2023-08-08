Honda SP160 Price:
Honda SP160 is priced between Rs. 1.21 - 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Honda SP160?
The Honda SP160 is available in 2 variants - Single Disc, Dual Disc.
What are the Honda SP160 colour options?
Honda SP160 Price:
Honda SP160 is priced between Rs. 1.21 - 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Honda SP160?
The Honda SP160 is available in 2 variants - Single Disc, Dual Disc.
What are the Honda SP160 colour options?
Honda SP160 comes in five colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Spartan Red, Matter Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda SP160?
Honda SP160 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 162.71 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Honda SP160?
Honda SP160 rivals are Honda Unicorn, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Keeway SR125, Kawasaki W175, Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street.
What is the mileage of Honda SP160?
Honda SP160 comes with a mileage of 50 kmpl (Company claimed).