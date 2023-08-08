SP160PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Honda SP160 Front Right Side
View all Images

HONDA SP160

Launched in Aug 2023

₹1.21 - 1.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
SP160 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 177.0 cc

SP160: 162.71 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.97 kmpl

SP160: 50 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 15.5 ps

SP160: 13.1 ps

Speed

Category Average: 111.0 kmph

SP160: 110.0 kmph

View all SP160 Specs and Features

Honda SP160 Latest Update

Latest News:

Auto recap, Dec 24: 2024 Audi Q7 review, new Honda SP160 launched, Honda-Nissan merger's India impact
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at ₹1.22 lakh

Honda SP160 Price:

Honda SP160 is priced between Rs. 1.21 - 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Honda SP160?

The Honda SP160 is available in 2 variants - Single Disc, Dual Disc.

What are the Honda SP160 colour options?

Honda SP160 Variants
Honda SP160 price starts at ₹ 1.21 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
SP160 Single Disc₹1.21 Lakhs*
162.71 cc
110 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V, 4.0Ah
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
SP160 Dual Disc₹1.25 Lakhs*
162.71 cc
110 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V, 4.0Ah
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda SP160 Images

9 images
View All SP160 Images

Honda SP160 Colours

Honda SP160 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Pearl igneous black
Pearl spartan red
Matter marvel blue metallic
Matte dark blue metallic
Matte axis gray metallic

Honda SP160 Specifications and Features

Max Power13.1 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque14.8 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage50 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine162.71 cc
Max Speed110 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all SP160 specs and features

Honda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Celebrate Honda
Sector 1 , R.K. Puram New Delhi -, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9871481114
Celebrate Honda
59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
+91 - 9821398525
Dhingra Honda
D-5 Ram Nagar (Om Vihar) Nawada Uttam Nagar, Near Metro Pillar No.711, New Delhi., Delhi 110083
+91 - 9871900000
Globus Honda
Kh-737/3, Mai Road, Burari, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
+91 - 8826993157
J.B.Honda
E-2/234-235, Near Metro Pillar No. 171, Shahstri Nagar, New Delhi., Delhi 110055
+91 - 9891937973
One Honda
13/306 Dakshin Puri, Delhi 110018
+91 - 9899053002
See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

Honda SP160 Videos

2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023

Honda SP160 EMI

Single Disc
13.1 PS @ 7500 rpm | 110 kmph | 600 km
₹ 1.22 Lakhs*
