Hero Lectro F1 on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 46,610.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro F1 dealers and showrooms in Noida for best offers.
Hero Lectro F1 on road price breakup in Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro F1 is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Noida, Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Noida and Hero Electric A2B starting at Rs. 35,000 in Noida.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro F1 STD ₹ 46,610
