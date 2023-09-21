Hero Electric Flash on road price in Shikohabad starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash on road price in Shikohabad starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash dealers and showrooms in Shikohabad for best offers. Hero Electric Flash on road price breakup in Shikohabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Flash is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Shikohabad, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Shikohabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Shikohabad. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Flash LX ₹ 63,050