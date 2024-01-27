Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Sidhi starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Sidhi. The Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Sidhi starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Sidhi. The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Sidhi for best offers. Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Sidhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Sidhi, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Sidhi and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Sidhi. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs