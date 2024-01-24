Xtreme 125RPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Hero Xtreme 125R Front Left Side View
HERO  Xtreme 125R

Launched in Jan 2024

4.1
48 Reviews
₹96,425 - 1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 125R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.8 cc

Xtreme 125R: 124.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 59.86 kmpl

Xtreme 125R: 66 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 12.39 ps

Xtreme 125R: 11.55 ps

Speed

Category Average: 104.0 kmph

Xtreme 125R: 95.0 kmph

About Hero Xtreme 125R

Latest Update

  • Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which sporty commuter should you buy?
  • Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick

    • Hero Xtreme 125R Price:

    Hero Xtreme 125R is priced between Rs. 96,425 - 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     Read More
    Hero Xtreme 125R Variants
    Hero Xtreme 125R price starts at ₹ 96,425 and goes up to ₹ 1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Read More
    2 Variants Available
    IBS₹96,425*
    124.7 cc
    95 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    ABS₹1 Lakhs*
    124.7 cc
    95 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Xtreme 125R Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    Hero MotoCorp is one of the leaders in the 125 cc motorcycle segment and the company knows its strengths in delivering user-friendly, functional commuters to the masses. However, the brand is on a quest to break into the premium segment and the 125 cc motorcycle space seems like the perfect opportunity for the world’s largest two-wheeler maker. That’s where the new Hero Xtreme 125R steps in. This is the smallest motorcycle in the “Xtreme” series, which has always been about style with functionality, and aims to break the clutter not just for Hero but in the segment as well. Can the new Hero Xtreme 125R make a dent where it matters? We had a few quick laps of the new stylish commuter at Hero’s R&D centre in Jaipur and here’s what we think about it.

    READ MORE

    Hero Xtreme 125R Images

    10 images
    Hero Xtreme 125R Colours

    Hero Xtreme 125R is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Stallion black
    Firestorm red
    Cobalt blue

    Hero Xtreme 125R Specifications and Features

    Max Power11.55 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage66 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.7 cc
    Max Speed95 kmph
    Hero Xtreme 125R comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Xtreme 125R
    Bajaj Pulsar N125
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
    TVS Raider
    Hero Xtreme 160R
    Yamaha FZ-FI V3
    Oben Rorr EZ
    ₹96,425*
    ₹94,707*
    ₹1.01 Lakhs*
    ₹85,010*
    ₹1.12 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    ₹89,999*
    User Rating
    4.5
    48 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    88 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    Power
    11.55 PS
    Power
    12 PS
    Power
    12 PS
    Power
    8.37kW
    Power
    15 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    -
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    11.2 Nm
    Torque
    14 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    52 Nm
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    124.58 cc
    Engine
    124.45 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    136 kg
    Kerb Weight
    125 kg
    Kerb Weight
    144 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    135 kg
    Kerb Weight
    148 kg
    Length
    2009 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2012 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2101 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    AMAN MOTORS
    Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9871061000
    AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
    S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9873844100
    SINGLA AUTO NEED
    L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9599111095
    SAPPHIRE BIKES
    5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9810026125
    ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
    J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9811805566
    VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
    E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
    +91 - 8595651917
    Hero Xtreme 125R Videos

    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R User Reviews & Ratings

    4.1
    48 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    41
    5 rating
    6
    Hero Xtreme Rocks
    Great bike, stylish look and the speed is nice. It’s very good on long rides, no pain or discomfort. Loved it from day one, would recommend it to anyone.By: NIhal Singh (Feb 18, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth Ride Every Day
    This bike gives me no trouble at all, it's very reliable and comfortable. No issues with starting, and it gives me good mileage as well. Happy with the purchase!By: Durgesh Kumar (Feb 18, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Love My Hero Xtreme 125R
    I’m loving my Hero Xtreme 125R, it’s such a nice bike to ride! Looks are amazing and the pickup is solid, very smooth when going fast. Love the comfort too.By: Ashok Kumar Shukla (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best Bike In The Market
    The bike is just awesome! It's so smooth to drive and looks really cool. Handling is great and it gives a smooth ride even in traffic. Totally worth it.By: Manjari Goyanka (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish And Smooth Performer
    The Hero Xtreme 125R offers sleek styling, smooth handling, and efficient mileage, perfect for city commuters.By: Vikram Sodhi (Jan 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Blend Of Style And Power
    Combining stylish looks with reliable performance, the Hero Xtreme 125R ensures a comfortable and enjoyable ride.By: Ankit Mahajan (Jan 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Nice Handling
    Handling is very smooth with Xtreme 125R. The balance is excellent, making it comfortable to ride even for long hours. Perfect handling, especially in city traffic.By: Manjot Brar (Jan 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish and Reliable
    The Hero Xtreme 125R offers a perfect mix of style and performance, making it a reliable and trendy choice for daily rides.By: Vikram Mehta (Jan 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish And Reliable
    Hero Xtreme 125R stands out with its stylish design, reliable performance, and smooth handling for both city and highway rides.By: Surendra Sharma (Dec 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Comfort And Power
    This bike offers a perfect blend of comfort and power, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride even on long-distance journeys.By: Armaan Kapoor (Dec 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
