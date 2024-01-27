Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Faridabad.
The
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Faridabad.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Faridabad for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Faridabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Faridabad, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Faridabad and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Faridabad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price