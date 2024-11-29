Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price:
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is priced between Rs. 24.62 - 28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Ducati Streetfighter V4?
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available in 3 variants - STD, S Stealth Black, S.
What are the Ducati Streetfighter V4 colour options?
Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes in one colour options: Red.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Streetfighter V4?
Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1103.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Ducati Streetfighter V4?
Ducati Streetfighter V4 rivals are Ducati Diavel V4, BMW S 1000 RR, Kawasaki Z H2, Ducati Panigale V2, Indian FTR.
What is the mileage of Ducati Streetfighter V4?
Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes with a mileage of 13.2 kmpl (Company claimed).