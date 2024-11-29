Streetfighter V4PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Right Side View
View all Images

DUCATI Streetfighter V4

5.0
2 Reviews
₹24.62 - 28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Streetfighter V4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 999.0 cc

Streetfighter V4: 1103.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.6 kmpl

Streetfighter V4: 13.2 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 276.0 kmph

Streetfighter V4: 299.0 kmph

View all Streetfighter V4 Specs and Features

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled with over 210 bhp
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme to soon launch in India, bookings open

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price:

Ducati Streetfighter V4 is priced between Rs. 24.62 - 28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Streetfighter V4?

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available in 3 variants - STD, S Stealth Black, S.

What are the Ducati Streetfighter V4 colour options?

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Variants
Ducati Streetfighter V4 price starts at ₹ 24.62 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
Streetfighter V4 STD₹24.62 Lakhs*
1103 cc
299 kmph
Clock
Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black₹25.69 Lakhs*
1103 cc
299 kmph
Clock
Streetfighter V4 S₹28 Lakhs*
1103 cc
299 kmph
Clock
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Images

19 images
View All Streetfighter V4 Images

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Colours

Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Max Torque123 Nm
Mileage13.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1103.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed299 Kmph
View all Streetfighter V4 specs and features

Ducati Streetfighter V4 comparison with similar bikes

Ducati Streetfighter V4
Ducati Diavel V4
BMW S 1000 RR
Kawasaki Z H2
Ducati Panigale V2
Indian FTR
₹24.62 Lakhs*
₹27.21 Lakhs*
₹21.1 Lakhs*
₹23.48 Lakhs*
₹20.98 Lakhs*
₹19.38 Lakhs*
Power
208 PS
Power
170.33 PS
Power
206.66 PS
Power
200 PS
Power
157.15 PS
Power
167.23 PS
Torque
123 Nm
Torque
126 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
137 Nm
Torque
104 Nm
Torque
120 Nm
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
1158 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
1203 cc
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2073 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2223 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ducati Bikes

View all Ducati Bikes

Ducati Streetfighter V4 EMI

Ducati Streetfighter V4 User Reviews & Ratings

5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
2
Such it's a really good bike
The look is awesome, and the engine is powerful, reaching a top speed of 299 kmph. The mileage is better than other bikes, but the cost is quite high.By: SHIMAL MURMU (Apr 29, 2025)
Read Full Review
Truly a Great Machine
Looks are awesome, engine is powerful with a top speed of 299 km/h. Mileage is better than other bikes, but the cost is quite high.By: SHIMAL MURMU (Apr 29, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

