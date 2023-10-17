Saved Articles

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black

25.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Key Specs
Engine1103 cc
Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black Latest Updates

Streetfighter V4 falls under Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 25.78 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 16 L
  • Max Power: 208 PS @ 13000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black Price

    S Stealth Black
    ₹25.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1103 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,19,000
    RTO
    1,85,520
    Insurance
    50,100
    Accessories Charges
    23,190
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,77,810
    EMI@55,407/mo
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    16 L
    Wheelbase
    1488 mm
    Kerb Weight
    199 mm
    Dry Weight
    178 kg
    Saddle Height
    845 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-200/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    245 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    208 PS @ 13000 rpm
    Stroke
    53.5 mm
    Max Torque
    123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    14.0:1
    Displacement
    1103 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    81 mm
    Chassis
    Aluminum alloy "Front Frame"
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound dumping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode. Aluminium Single-sided swingarm.
    Front Suspension
    Ohlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Navigation
    Yes
    Launch Control
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black EMI
    EMI49,866 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    23,20,029
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    23,20,029
    Interest Amount
    6,71,959
    Payable Amount
    29,91,988

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 other Variants

    STD
    ₹22.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1103 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,99,000
    RTO
    1,59,920
    Insurance
    45,078
    Accessories Charges
    19,990
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,23,988
    EMI@47,802/mo
    S
    ₹25.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1103 cc
    View breakup

