Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 22.24 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Streetfighter V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.78 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price
Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 22.24 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Streetfighter V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.78 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model is Ducati Streetfighter V4 STD and the most priced model is Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Streetfighter V4 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 RR which starts at Rs. 19.5 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 which starts at Rs. 23.5 Lakhs in Bangalore and Yamaha YZF R1 starting at Rs. 20.39 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Streetfighter V4 STD ₹ 22.24 Lakhs Ducati Streetfighter V4 S ₹ 25.71 Lakhs Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black ₹ 25.78 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price