BMW R NineT Scrambler STD

18.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW R NineT Scrambler Key Specs
Engine1170 cc
R NineT Scrambler STD Latest Updates

R NineT Scrambler falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R NineT Scrambler STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.62 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 17 L
  • Length: 2175 mm
  • Max Power: 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
    BMW R NineT Scrambler STD Price

    STD
    ₹18.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1170 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,75,000
    RTO
    1,34,000
    Insurance
    39,993
    Accessories Charges
    12,562
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,61,555
    EMI@40,012/mo
    BMW R NineT Scrambler STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    430 Kg
    Fuel Reserve
    3.5 L
    Fuel Capacity
    17 L
    Load Capacity
    207 kg
    Length
    2175 mm
    Wheelbase
    1527 mm
    Kerb Weight
    223 kg
    Height
    1330 mm
    Saddle Height
    820 mm
    Width
    865 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Alloy Wheels
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
    Stroke
    73 mm
    Max Torque
    116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Shaft drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.0:1
    Displacement
    1170 cc
    Clutch
    Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    101 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Three-section frame consisting of one front and two rear sections, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, removeable pillion frame for single ride use
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload steplessly adjustable by hook wrench, rebound-stage damping adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic forks with 43 mm fixed-tube diameter
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control
    Engine Immobilizer
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 12 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Alternator
    Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    BMW R NineT Scrambler STD EMI
    EMI36,011 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,75,399
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,75,399
    Interest Amount
    4,85,253
    Payable Amount
    21,60,652

