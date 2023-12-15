Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW R nineT STD

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22
20.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
BMW R nineT Key Specs
Engine1170 cc
View all R nineT specs and features

R nineT STD Latest Updates

R nineT falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R nineT STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 18 L
  • Length: 2105 mm
  • Max Power: 108.77 PS @7250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
    • ...Read More

    BMW R nineT STD Price

    STD
    ₹20.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1170 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,50,000
    RTO
    1,48,000
    Insurance
    42,739
    Accessories Charges
    13,875
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,54,614
    EMI@44,162/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW R nineT STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    430 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    3 L
    Fuel Capacity
    18 L
    Load Capacity
    209 kg
    Length
    2105 mm
    Wheelbase
    1487 mm
    Kerb Weight
    221 Kg
    Height
    1240 mm
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    865 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    108.77 PS @7250 rpm
    Stroke
    73 mm
    Max Torque
    116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Shaft drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.0:1
    Displacement
    1170 cc
    Clutch
    Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    101 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage damping
    Front Suspension
    Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameter
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,
    Engine Immobilizer
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 12 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Alternator
    Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    BMW R nineT STD EMI
    EMI39,745 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,49,152
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,49,152
    Interest Amount
    5,35,577
    Payable Amount
    23,84,729

    BMW R nineT Alternatives

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin DCT

    15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R nineT vs CRF1100L Afr...

    Popular BMW Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  BMW Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details