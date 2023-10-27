Saved Articles

BMW R NineT Scrambler On Road Price in Lucknow

16.75 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
R NineT Scrambler Price in Lucknow

BMW R NineT Scrambler on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 18.93 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW R NineT Scrambler STD₹ 18.93 Lakhs
BMW R NineT Scrambler Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

STD
₹18.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1170 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,75,000
RTO
1,67,500
Insurance
38,115
Accessories Charges
12,562
On-Road Price in Lucknow
18,93,177
EMI@40,692/mo
BMW R NineT Scrambler Alternatives

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

13.74 Lakhs
2021 Hayabusa Price in Delhi
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs
Tiger 900 Price in Delhi
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.65 Lakhs Onwards
Katana Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Indian Scout

Indian Scout

13.6 Lakhs Onwards
Ducati SuperSport 950

Ducati SuperSport 950

13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
SuperSport 950 Price in Delhi

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW News

BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
27 Oct 2023
File photo of Apple iPhone 15 models on display at a store in China.
Wireless charging pad in BMW, Toyota cars damaging your iPhone 15? Apple may have a warning
27 Oct 2023
The BMW i7 M70 xDrive made its global debut earlier this year and arrives as the most powerful electric offering from the automaker to date
BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore, will rival Mercedes-AMG EQS
19 Oct 2023
BMW India says while its engine-powered models continue to reach new highs, the focus is firmly on electric car lineup, including the latest BMW iX1.
BMW Group India roars to its best nine-month sales figure, EVs in key focus now
13 Oct 2023
The BMW iX2 electric crossover is based on the new X2 and it is positioned above the iX1 in the automaker's line-up.
BMW iX2 electric crossover breaks cover ahead of nearing debut, promises 449 km range
11 Oct 2023
BMW Videos

The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
