BMW R 1250 GS on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 22.73 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 1250 GS on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 22.73 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 1250 GS dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers. BMW R 1250 GS on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 GS is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 RS which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Indore, MV Agusta Brutale 800 which starts at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Indore and BMW R NineT Scrambler starting at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs in Indore. Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 GS Pro BS6 ₹ 22.73 Lakhs