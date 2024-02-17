Bajaj Pulsar NS200 on road price in Karaikal starts from Rs. 1.74 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS200 on road price in Karaikal starts from Rs. 1.74 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS200 dealers and showrooms in Karaikal for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 on road price breakup in Karaikal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Karaikal, Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Karaikal and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Karaikal. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD ₹ 1.74 Lakhs