2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased ahead of launch. What's new?

Bajaj Auto India has released a new teaser on Pulsar's Instagram page. The new teaser shows the Pulsar NS200 so it can be expected that Bajaj will soon launch the 2024 Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. As of now, it is not clear what will the updated Pulsar NS200 bring. However, there could be some cosmetic changes in the form of new colour schemes.

Apart from new colour schemes, there is a possibility that Bajaj will replace the semi-digital instrument cluster with the new digital cluster that recently made its debut on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150. The new instrument cluster also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and can connect to a mobile application as well.

The new digital instrument cluster comes with a blacked-out instrument cluster that can be controlled via a button on the left switch gear. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?

It is expected that there will be no changes to the engine. So, the Pulsar NS200 will continue to come with a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 24 bhp of max power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N160 & N150 with Bluetooth & new instrument cluster teased

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 uses a perimeter frame that is suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. The front tyre measures 100/80-17 whereas the rear one is 130/70-17. Both tyres are tubeless.

First Published Date: