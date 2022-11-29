Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Sirohi starts from Rs. 1.17 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Sirohi starts from Rs. 1.17 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Sirohi for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Sirohi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Sirohi, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Sirohi and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sirohi. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs