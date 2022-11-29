Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Chiplun starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Chiplun starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Chiplun for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Chiplun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Chiplun, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Chiplun and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Chiplun.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price