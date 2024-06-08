Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Nalanda starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Nalanda starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z dealers and showrooms in Nalanda for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price breakup in Nalanda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Nalanda, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Nalanda and Hero XF3R starting at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs in Nalanda. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z STD ₹ 2.05 Lakhs