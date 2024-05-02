HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X Specifications

Bajaj CT 125X starting price is Rs. 74,016 in India. Bajaj CT 125X is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.4 cc engine. Bajaj CT 125X mileage is 59.6 kmpl.
74,016 - 77,216*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj CT 125X Specs

Bajaj CT 125X comes with 124.4 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CT 125X starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj CT 125X sits in the Commuter Bikes

Bajaj CT 125X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
693
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
124.4
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads
Odometer
Analogue
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Helogen

Bajaj News

The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
2 May 2024
While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
2 May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
1 May 2024
The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
30 Apr 2024
In pursuit of speed and acceleration, the Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tire and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
Bajaj Pulsar 400 details leaked. Will sit on top of Pulsar range
28 Apr 2024
Bajaj CT 125X Variants & Price List

Bajaj CT 125X price starts at ₹ 74,016 and goes up to ₹ 77,216 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj CT 125X comes in 2 variants. Bajaj CT 125X's top variant is Disc.

Drum
74,016*
124.4
10.9 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Disc
77,216*
124.4
10.9 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

