Bajaj CT 125X comes with 124.4 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CT 125X starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj CT 125X sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj CT 125X price starts at ₹ 74,016 and goes up to ₹ 77,216 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj CT 125X comes in 2 variants. Bajaj CT 125X's top variant is Disc.
₹74,016*
124.4
10.9 PS
₹77,216*
124.4
10.9 PS
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price