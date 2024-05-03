HT Auto

Bajaj CT 125X Drum

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Bajaj CT 125X Front Right View
1/10
Bajaj CT 125X Front View
2/10
Bajaj CT 125X Left View
3/10
Bajaj CT 125X Rear Right View
4/10
Bajaj CT 125X Rear View
5/10
Bajaj CT 125X Right View
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
86,853*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj CT 125X Key Specs
Engine124.4
Power10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Speed97 kmph
View all CT 125X specs and features

CT 125X Drum Latest Updates

CT 125X falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of CT 125X Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 86,853. The fuel capacity of Drum is

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 693
  • Max Power: 10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj CT 125X Drum Price

    Drum
    ₹ 86,853*On-Road Price
    124.4
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,016
    RTO
    6,451
    Insurance
    6,386
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    86,853
    EMI@1,867/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Bajaj CT 125X Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Length
    693
    Wheelbase
    1285 mm
    Height
    810 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    97 kmph
    Max Power
    10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    58.6 mm
    Max Torque
    11 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    124.4
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Carburetor
    Bore
    52 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Instrument Console
    Analogue
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Helogen
    Bajaj CT 125X Drum EMI
    EMI1,680 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    78,167
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    78,167
    Interest Amount
    22,640
    Payable Amount
    1,00,807

    Bajaj CT 125X other Variants

    Disc
    ₹ 90,400*On-Road Price
    124.4
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    77,216
    RTO
    6,707
    Insurance
    6,477
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    90,400
    EMI@1,943/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Bajaj CT 125X Alternatives

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    CT 125XvsSplendor Plus
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125 Drum

    86,017 - 90,567
    Check Latest Offers
    CT 125XvsSP 125

    Popular Commuter Bikes

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Splendor Plus Price in Delhi
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125

    86,017 - 90,567
    Check Latest Offers
    SP 125 Price in Delhi
    Honda Shine

    Honda Shine

    79,800 - 83,800
    Check Latest Offers
    Shine Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar 150 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 125

    Bajaj Pulsar 125

    80,416 - 94,138
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar 125 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Commuter Bikes

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Ather Energy Rizta

    Ather Energy Rizta

    1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    10.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos pro

    Numeros Diplos pro

    1.38 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    1.52 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka SFlash250

    Seeka SFlash250

    71,911 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Honda CB500F

    Honda CB500F

    4.79 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details