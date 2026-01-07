RetrosaPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

AVERA Retrosa White Colour

₹88,900 - 1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1803
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Retrosa White Colour

Mint
White
White

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Avera Retrosa Images

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