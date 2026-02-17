In 2026 Jawa 42 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
42 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|27.32 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS