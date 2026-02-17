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Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
42 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 Meteor 350
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc349.34 cc
Power27.32 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L15 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg191 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
65 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4311,95,762
RTO
12,75416,191
Insurance
11,37110,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9454,790
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
Jyoti Nooran seated, posing on her new bike, the Jawa 42 FJ 350.
Watch: Renowned singer Jyoti Nooran takes delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350
28 Jun 2025
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
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7 Jul 2026
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
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25 Nov 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
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22 May 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
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