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HomeCompare BikesActiva 125 vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]

Honda Activa 125 vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 88,339₹ 0.72 Lakhs
Range-70-110 km/charge
Mileage47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity123.92 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1850 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Height
1170 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm
Width
707 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Range
249.1 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,83183,148
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33971,990
RTO
7,0675,039
Insurance
6,4256,119
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1881,787

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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