Tunwal Sport 63 Mid on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 83,150. Visit your nearest Tunwal Sport 63 Mid on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 83,150. Visit your nearest Tunwal Sport 63 Mid dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Delhi, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Delhi and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Sport 63 Mid 60V LI ₹ 83,150