hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesX440 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
X440 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X440 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandHarley-DavidsonRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.35 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc349.34 cc
Power27.37 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2168 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
137 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
6 Speed72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Trellis FrameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge ForksTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustableTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position IndicatorAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.5 inch, TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2782,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,0001,93,080
RTO
18,76015,946
Insurance
21,51810,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9164,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

X440 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Speed 400
Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Scrambler 400 X
Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Himalayan 450

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350
4 May 2026
The Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in one trim and four colour options
Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
Harley-Davidson X440 T is based on the X440. It is the most expensive 440 cc motorcycle in the brand's portfolio.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?
11 Dec 2025
Harley-Davidson is launching a new motorcycle based on the popular X440 cruiser
New Harley-Davidson X440 T breaks cover with sportier design and more features
1 Dec 2025
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers