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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Raider

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Raider
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage48.8 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc124.8 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
679 Km-
Max Speed
115 Kmph99 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Displacement
149.68 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,63195,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,75582,860
RTO
9,6716,560
Insurance
7,2056,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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