In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Raider
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|48.8 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|11.38 PS PS