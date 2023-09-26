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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n150 [2023-2025] Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage48.5 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc159.7 cc
Power14.5 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg143 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
90 Kmph114 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc159.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Mono-ShockMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,0851,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,8901,18,690
RTO
9,9919,495
Insurance
7,20410,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0532,984

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 sporty commuter launched: Key highlights
26 Sept 2023
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Considering 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Check these alternatives before you make the decision
25 Nov 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 was introduced as a step above the classic Pulsar 150 in the lineup but received a lukewarm response
⁠Bajaj Pulsar N150 discontinued in India, de-listed from website
15 Jul 2025
Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know
30 Sept 2023
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