Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc159.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,07,315
RTO
08,585
Insurance
08,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,681

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes