India's most loved SUV, now in a new avatar - Hyundai Creta, King Edition!

Hyundai Motor India has launched a royal surprise on the occasion of its most loved SUV, Creta, completing 10 years - Creta King, Creta King Limited Edition and Creta King Knight Edition. These new editions are the most premium and feature-packed versions of the Creta line-up, which will be the perfect choice for customers during the festive season, with price starting at ₹14.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

CRETA KING -

Creta King comes in Matte Black colour option, which gives the SUV a more powerful look. It also gets Exclusive King Emblem and premium features like 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Driver power seat with memory function, Passenger 8-way powered seat with walk-in feature, Dashcam, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Dual-zone climate control, Front seatback table with IT device holder.

This premium version is available in both petrol and diesel options, with price starting at ₹17.26 lakh.

CRETA KING LIMITED EDITION – Exclusive Ownership Feel

Limited Edition King gives you a premium experience. Special King branded seat belt covers, headrest cushions, carpet mats, key cover and door cladding make the car more special. It gets colour options like Abyss Black, Atlas White and Black Matte colours, and it comes in limited numbers.

CRETA KING KNIGHT – All Black, All Power

Knight Edition looks exclusive - with an all-black theme. It comes with:

18-inch matte black alloy wheels

Exclusive Knight badges

Features are the same as King – powered seats, dashcam, dual-zone climate control and wireless connectivity.

(This article has been generated in collaboration with Hyundai Motor India.)

