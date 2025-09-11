Charge Your smart life with E-Went “Foxy” Powered by Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 10: E-WENT, the mobility arm of Saraogi E-Ventures, has introduced its most advanced scooter yet, the Foxy, described as the “MUV of E-Scooters." Designed for Indian roads, Foxy combines robust performance, modern safety, rider comfort, and smarter battery technology in one package.

The Foxy scooter from E-WENT combines high energy efficiency, advanced safety, and rider comfort. With a top speed of 70 kmph and features like large storage and USB charging, it sets a new standard in electric mobility.

Foxy is powered by the company’s Maxx Power Technology motor, which delivers nearly 20% higher energy efficiency and longer service life compared to conventional systems. Paired with a specially crafted customised Smart Connector and Dual Mode Controller, the scooter intelligently manages energy delivery, ensuring smoother rides, better mileage, and an extended battery lifespan. Its BLDC hub motor with IP67 certification produces a top speed of 50 kmph, accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4 seconds, and offers an impressive range of up to 180 km per charge. E-WENT is launching Foxy’s premium variant with a speed of 70 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.8seconds. These both variant’s combination puts Foxy ahead of many rivals in real-world usability across various electric 2-wheeler segments.

MUV of E-Scooters

Beyond performance, Foxy is built with everyday convenience in mind. It features an extra-large premium Italian-leather seat designed for long rides, a wide footrest for added comfort and 36 litres of under-seat storage, making it practical for carrying groceries, helmets, or office bags. Riders also benefit from reverse mode for easy maneuvering, USB charging on the go, and a 20 cm HD colour digital cluster that provides clear and intuitive ride information.



MUV of E-Scooters

Safety has been given equal importance. Foxy comes equipped with ABS, regenerative braking, and large 300 mm dual disc brakes for added stability, while its IP67-rated motor ensures resilience in India’s varied road and weather conditions. On the battery front, Foxy offers flexibility with a large IP67 lithium-ion battery pack and E-WENT’s proprietary Voltum Graphene batteries. Both battery packs are carefully produced to stand out for their superior safety, better heat dissipation, and longer lifecycle, delivering a more reliable ownership experience over time.



MUV of E-Scooters

“Foxy is our boldest step yet versatile, powerful and safe. It reflects our mission to make electric mobility dependable and aspirational for every Indian rider," said Umang Saraogi, Director, E-WENT.

With Foxy, E-WENT is not just introducing another e-scooter but raising the benchmark for what riders can expect: a vehicle that blends performance, comfort, safety, and technology into a single dependable package.

