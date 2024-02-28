Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads

Skoda Auto has showcased a rugged avatar of the Kushaq SUV. Called the Explorer Edition, this version of the Kushaq SUV is meant for adventure drives

Skoda Auto has showcased a rugged avatar of the Kushaq SUV. Called the Explorer Edition, this version of the Kushaq SUV is meant for adventure drives complete with all-terrain alloy wheels and roof rail with auxiliary lights. What else does it offer? Here is a quick look.

