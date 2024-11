KTM has launched the 1290 Super Adventure S motorcycle in India at Rs. 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now the second most expensive motorcycle in KTM

...

KTM has launched the 1290 Super Adventure S motorcycle in India at Rs. 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now the second most expensive motorcycle in KTM India's lineup after the 1390 Super Duke R.

Read more

Read less