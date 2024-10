Hyundai Motor has unveiled its smallest electric SUV Intser Cross for the global markets. Based on its micro SUV Inster, the Inster Cross EV can offer

...

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its smallest electric SUV Intser Cross for the global markets. Based on its micro SUV Inster, the Inster Cross EV can offer up to 355 kms of range on a single charge. When launched in India, it would take on the Tata Punch EV among others.

Read more

Read less