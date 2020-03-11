Top 5 key highlights of Bajaj Dominar 250

On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto launched the much-awaited Dominar 250 in India. At ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the quarter-litre counterpart of the flagship Dominar 400 provides a cheaper option for customers who wish to own the iconic sport tourer from Bajaj. In the report below we point out its five key highlights.

Design and styling:

The overall design of the Dominar 250 has been borrowed from the bigger Dominar 400. With this, the company is using the same technique as KTM which has several bikes in its list sharing the same outer design. Speaking of which, the 250 cc sport-tourer gets exterior features such as full-LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, split-style seats, bungee straps (under seat), USD front fork, preload-adjustable rear mono-shock and twin-barrel exhaust.

See more picture of the Bajaj Dominar 250 here.

Engine and specifications:

The Dominar 250 gets a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine which is the same unit used in the KTM 250 Duke. The engine gets Bajaj's twin-spark technology and works with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to belt out 26.6 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine propels the motorcycle from zero to 100 km/hr in 10.5 seconds and the bike is claimed to do a top-speed of 132 km/hr.

Dimension and weight:

The Bajaj Dominar 250 uses the same body panels, frame and suspension setup as its bigger sibling, thus has the exact same dimensions. Speaking of which, the bike stands 2,156 mm long, 836 mm wide and 1,112 mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 157 mm and its wheelbase spans 1,453 mm. While the dimensions are exact identical, the overall weight has been reduced slightly by 4 kg.

Hardware and cycleparts:

The bike gets 37 mm upside-down telescopic front fork and a conventional preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. The braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc (front) and a 230mm disc (rear). The brakes work in-conjunction with a dual-channel ABS safety net.

Colour options:

The Bajaj Dominar 250 comes in two colour options including the Canyon Red and Vine Black. The latter is also available on the flagship Dominar 400.



















