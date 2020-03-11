2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed

The much awaited Bajaj Dominar 250 has been launched in the Indian market today. It has been priced at ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes out at a significantly lower priced offering in comparison to its bigger cousin, the Dominar 400 which retails at ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Dominar 250 gets close to ₹30,000 price-cut in comparison to its bigger counterpart. While you may assume that it misses out on a majority of features and cycleparts available in the bigger Dominar, but such is not the case. The only major difference is the use of a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is teamed up with a 6-speed transmission.

Also see more pictures of the Dominar 250 here.

The engine is BS 6 compliant and features fuel-injection. It is known to churn out 27 PS of max power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The bike has been rated to clock 132 km/hr of top speed.

Apart from a smaller powertrain there isn't any major change in the equipment list and features of the bike. Speaking of which, it comes loaded with the same inverted forks upfront and a rear monoshock unit borrowed from the Dominar 400. The key differences may be seen in the form of smaller disc brake (front) which is a 300 mm unit against 320 mm disc, thinner tyres (100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear) and omission of diamond-cut finish on its alloys. Rest of the details remain as is. It also gets the same horizontally placed fully-digital instrument console.

The company has started accepting Dominar 250's bookings on its select Bajaj dealerships across the country. Its token amount varies from ₹500 to ₹2,000, depending up on the dealership location.

The launch of the quarter-litre Dominar has made the model more accessible to a wider range of customers who otherwise couldn't go for the Dominar 400 due to its premium pricing.

In other updates, Bajaj Auto has started the deliveries of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 from its select KTM dealerships across India. Read more about it here.